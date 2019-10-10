35. Cincinnati Asset Management

Cincinnati Asset Management follows a conservative "bottom-up value" investment discipline. The firm specifically focuses on minimizing the impact of macro-economic factors, such as interest-rate risk, from the investment process by employing a defensive maturity structure within the portfolio.
Total AUM: 2.62B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 7,438
Principals:
William Sloneker, Chairman & Managing Director
Randall Hale, President & Managing Director
Contact:
8845 Governor's Hill Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 554-8500