35. Cincinnati Asset Management

Cincinnati Asset Management follows a conservative "bottom-up value" investment discipline. The firm specifically focuses on minimizing the impact of macro-economic factors, such as interest-rate risk, from the investment process by employing a defensive maturity structure within the portfolio.

Total AUM: 2.62B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 7,438

Principals:

William Sloneker, Chairman & Managing Director

Randall Hale, President & Managing Director

Contact:

cambonds.com

8845 Governor's Hill Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45249

(513) 554-8500