Cramer's lightning round: We are against private prison stocks

Stock futures rise after optimistic Trump comments on US-China...

U.S. stock futures traded higher after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after over nine years...

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.

Technologyread more

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

Technologyread more

Jamal Mashburn: NBA players 'protecting their brand' with silence...

NBA players understand the economic consequences of speaking out on political issues, former All-Star Jamal Mashburn tells CNBC.

Sportsread more

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

Health and Scienceread more

House panel pressures Reynolds to stop advertising Vuse...

A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Marketsread more

Jim Cramer reveals a rubric for finding stocks in this...

Jim Cramer of "Mad Money" walks investors through his rubric for "what's worth buying in this treacherous moment."

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Walmart's US president Greg Foran to depart, with Sam's Club CEO...

Walmart said Thursday that its president and CEO in the U.S., Greg Foran, is stepping down, to be replaced by the head of its wholesale Sam's Club business, John Furner.

Retailread more

Florida is scooping up massive amounts of data on schoolchildren

Researchers from the Aspen Institute are raising concerns about a Florida initiative meant to collect and collate huge swaths of data on schoolchildren in the state, according...

Technologyread more

Elon Musk explains that destroyed SpaceX capsule came from...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke during a media briefing at SpaceX headquarters.

Investing in Spaceread more
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: We are against private prison stocks

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Verizon: "Oh, my. Four-percent yield. Good balance sheet. Good business. I say buy, buy, buy."

CoreCivic: "No, private prisons — we are against those. They are sell, sell, sell. We've been against them for, like, forever."

Annaly Capital Management: "Annaly? No. No, no, no. It never does anything and I don't that fact that we don't really know what's in that portfolio. We're going to say no to Annaly."

Anthem: "I like Anthem. Everybody hates it —i t's just the Warren factor. Not me."

VIDEO2:1102:11
Cramer's lightning round: We are against private prison stocks
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

