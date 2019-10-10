20. D. F. Dent & Co.

D. F. Dent's approach to investing incorporates companies that fit these core investment characteristics: best-in-class, niche-focused companies; advantaged business models; and talented and ethical management. By adhering to its disciplines of primary research, objective valuation analysis and patience, the firm has been able to achieve superior and consistent returns in managed portfolios. The firm believes that the constant application of these disciplines protects portfolios from the temptation of buying into investment fads and "popular" stocks.

Total AUM: $4.18B+

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 1,076

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Chairman

Matthew Dent, President

Contact:

dfdent.com

Inner Harbor Center, 7th Floor, 400 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544