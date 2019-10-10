46. David Vaughan Investments

David Vaughan Investments takes a "quiet quality" approach to investment management, where they work to build and manage custom portfolios using individual securities, all based on the client's specific income and growth objectives, risk tolerance and tax considerations.
Total AUM: 2.43B+
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 2,412
Principals:
Lawrence Williams, Managing Member
James Sinclair, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
5823 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500
(309) 685-0033