84. Eagle Global Advisors

Eagle Global's wealth management philosophy is based on a disciplined long-term approach to building tax-efficient wealth for its clients. Eagle accomplishes this by designing tailored "all-weather" portfolios crafted for each client's specific investment objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon.
Total AUM: $2.71B+
Years in Business: 22
Accounts Under Management: 578
Principals:
Thomas Hunt, Senior Partner
Steven Russo, Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
1330 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056
(713) 952-3550