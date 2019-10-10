84. Eagle Global Advisors

Eagle Global's wealth management philosophy is based on a disciplined long-term approach to building tax-efficient wealth for its clients. Eagle accomplishes this by designing tailored "all-weather" portfolios crafted for each client's specific investment objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon.

Total AUM: $2.71B+

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 578

Principals:

Thomas Hunt, Senior Partner

Steven Russo, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

www.eagleglobal.com

1330 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056

(713) 952-3550