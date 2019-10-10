Glossier founder keeps a gratitude journal, dabbled in the keto diet and froze her eggs to be a mom when she's ready

What does the founder of a unicorn beauty start-up do for her wellness routine? For Glossier CEO Emily Wiess, it includes gratitude journaling, walking to work, toying with a buzzy diet and freezing her eggs, according to a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Weiss told the magazine she has a gratitude practice that involves writing in a journal for five minutes each day, and that actually has mental health benefits: Studies have shown that gratitude can counteract depression, boost sleep, lower stress levels and improve relationships.

Weiss also lives so close to Glossier's New York City office that she can see it from her living room window, so she sleeps in since she's not a morning person and walks to work.

In the past, Weiss has talked about taking long walks, barre class at Physique57 and Katonah yoga class, a gentle form of yoga that emphasizes holding postures rather than flowing through them, at the studio Sky Ting for exercise.

As far as diet trends go, Weiss said she briefly tried the ketogenic diet, a low-carb high-fat diet, "but it made me feel kind of dead inside," she told Vanity Fair.

When it comes to work-balance, Weiss admits she is privileged. The 34-year-old froze her eggs in May.

"I plan on being a great mom, but I'm not ready now, and I certainly wasn't ready in my twenties," she said in a May 15 Instagram post. She calls the choice a "luxury not only from a price perspective, but from a family planning—timing—perspective."

While it is expensive — egg-freezing procedures cost $30,000 to $40,000 on average, according to FertilityIQ — harvesting and storing eggs for later fertilization and implantation does not guarantee an eventual pregnancy. The chances of getting pregnant this way are about 30% to 60%, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Weiss told Vanity Fair the process of injecting herself with hormones, which is standard in order to stimulate the ovaries before an egg-retrieval procedure, was challenging.

"I was super bloated and looked four months pregnant. I gained 10 pounds during a three-week period," she said.

Weiss launched Glossier five years ago in October 2014, after running a successful beauty blog called "Into The Gloss." In March 2019, the beauty company raised $100 million in Series D funding (led by Sequoia Capital) at a valuation $1.2 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Today, Glossier has two brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Los Angeles, and hosts pop-up stores in other cities around the States and in the United Kingdom.

When asked about whether Glossier is a tech company or a beauty company, Weiss often says both, she told Vanity Fair. As a founder, it's important for her to maintain that duality, she added.

"Women are so hungry to have more role models who have achieved what they want in their careers," she told Vanity Fair.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: