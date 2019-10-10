EU ministers agree details of small euro zone budget

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.Marketsread more
The New York Times reported President Trump gave the green light for licenses to American firms to sell goods to Huawei. The Chinese firm is sat on a U.S. blacklist and these...
Investors watched for developments on U.S.-China trade fronts ahead of high-level negotiations set to happen on Thursday stateside.
The tech giant said the app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.
Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.
The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.
The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...
The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.
"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...
European Union finance ministers agreed the details of a small budget for the euro zone for investment and reforms that will come into existence from 2021, their chairman Mario Centeno said on Thursday.
"We have a new pillar to support the euro," Centeno told a news conference.
The euro zone budget will be around 17 billion euros -- the euro zone share of the 25 billion that the European Commission proposed for reform support in the EU.
But euro zone governments also agreed that they may increase that size through an intergovernmental agreement (IGA), with details to be sorted out before the new, wider EU long-term budget kicks in from 2021.
Countries will get back in the form of financing from the budget at least 70 percent of what they pay in. They will co-finance projected funded by the budget in 25 percent.
Ministers agreed that 80 percent of the money from the budget would be allocated using two criteria -- population and inverse GDP per capita -- while 20 percent can be used to react to country specific challenges by supporting packages of reforms and investments that are especially ambitious.
The amount of money provided by governments themselves may be halved in severe economic circumstances that are defined in EU budget rules.