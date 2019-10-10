EU ministers agree details of small euro zone budget

The flags of the EU member states in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France

European Union finance ministers agreed the details of a small budget for the euro zone for investment and reforms that will come into existence from 2021, their chairman Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

"We have a new pillar to support the euro," Centeno told a news conference.

The euro zone budget will be around 17 billion euros -- the euro zone share of the 25 billion that the European Commission proposed for reform support in the EU.