Since its founding by Everett L. Harris in 1937, the firm has been independently owned by its investment counselors. Today, Everett Harris' investment staff is comprised of 10 professionals, with an average of 20 years of financial services industry experience.

Total AUM: 6.91B+

Years in Business: 49

Accounts Under Management: 598

Principals:

David Clark, President

Oliver Crary, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

everettharris.com

888 W. Sixth Street, Suite 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 625-2677