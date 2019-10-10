Florida is scooping up huge amounts of data on schoolchildren, including security camera footage and discipline records, and researchers are worried

Ora Tanner discusses research on the data collection and collation of information about schoolchildren in Florida at an October 1 Aspen Institute event.

Researchers from the Aspen Institute are raising concerns about a Florida initiative meant to collect and collate huge amounts of data on schoolchildren in the state, according to a report released Thursday.

Florida schools are now required to collect, store and crunch data on students in the name of predicting school shootings. The Florida Schools Safety Portal, or FSSP, executive order was issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year in response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The initiative comes at a time when large social media companies and app developers have encountered withering criticism and regulatory scrutiny over their collection of children's data and possible violations of students' privacy in using that data improperly.

"No evidence-based research has demonstrated that a data-driven surveillance system such as the FSSP will be effective in preventing school violence. In addition, no information is publicly available about how the database was designed, developed, or tested," according to preliminary findings by researchers.

The Florida Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests for comment.