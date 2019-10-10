12. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones takes time to get to know each client — the old-fashioned way. The firm values personal relationships that go deep beyond the surface to really understand clients' unique aspirations. By putting time, effort and care into every interaction, they continually build upon their relationships to deliver comprehensive solutions with personalized service.
Total AUM: $1.27B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 1,176
Principals:
Thomas Jones, Chairman
Alison Gamble, President
Contact:
301 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 802, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 795-7583