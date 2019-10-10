32. Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm

Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm's investment philosophy stresses a long-term approach, flexibility, high-quality equities and bonds and focused portfolios. The firm is distinguished in its ability to create a customized investment strategy to match each client's goals, income needs, risk tolerance and tax situation.
Total AUM: 1.14B+
Years in Business: 45
Accounts Under Management: 687
Principals:
Stephen Grimm, President & Treasurer
Howard Duncan, Executive Vice President, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 629-2800