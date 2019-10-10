These are the jobs with the fastest-growing wages—and online shopping is giving them a boost

Jobs tied to the holiday shopping season are seeing some of the fastest-growing wages in the country, according to Glassdoor's latest job market report. Warehouse associates saw a 6.3% boost in pay year over year in September, and those workers earned a median of $42,864.

The career site analyzed wages for workers in September 2019 compared to September 2018 for the report.

Wages for people who work as retail key holders and truck drivers also ticked up, driven by a tight labor market that has resulted in retailers upping the ante to attract workers ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year. Retail key holders are generally in charge of opening and closing the store, as well as overseeing operations when a manager isn't present.

The increased pay for these jobs reflects not only seasonal consumer trends, but also the changing nature of retail as a whole.

"Warehouse associates and truck drivers' pay increasing has a lot to do with the growth in e-commerce and how retail spending is shifting online," Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao told CNBC Make It. "But at the same time, you're seeing retail key holders see strong pay growth, which indicates even for traditional retailers and brick-and-mortar shops, they're seeing those labor shortages, which is pressuring them to increase wages."

Retailers like Amazon, Target, UPS and Kohl's publicized better pay and benefits as part of their holiday hiring efforts in recent months.

Another job with outsized wage growth in September: construction laborers, whose median base pay increased by 6.2% in the last year to $42,519.

Despite constantly fluctuating indicators around real estate, "one thing that has been fairly consistent is that businesses have reported it's hard to find qualified and experienced workers in construction," Zhao said. "That's why you see job openings are so high in our data, as well as pay increasing by 6.2%. That's a large increase for workers and really speaks to how even though the top line indicators for the industry are kind of volatile, it does seem like the shortage of workers is boosting the labor market for the industry."

The only health care position to see higher pay is for pharmacy technicians, which Zhao predicted will continue as the share of the aging population and the health care sector grow. Pharmacy technicians generally require training in a two-year associates program.

An increase in pay among these lower-wage jobs may be a contributing factor as to why workers earning $60,000 or less are changing jobs at record rates, according to a recent survey from the New York Fed.

Here are the top 10 jobs that saw the biggest gains in wages in the last year — and what they earn, according to Glassdoor data.