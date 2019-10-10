Google Maps now gives better voice directions for people with impaired vision

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.Marketsread more
Lock up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.Marketsread more
American Airlines is shuffling some of its top executives after its head of customer experience announces departure. The changes come as the airline is grappling with a...Airlinesread more
The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.Retailread more
An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."Politicsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.Europe Marketsread more
Markets are "hostage to events that are not only totally out of our hands, but I think totally out of the president's hands," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
The backlash could hit closer to home for players, many of whom spend part of their summers in China promoting lucrative deals.Sportsread more
Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.Tech Driversread more
Google on Thursday announced an update for Google Maps on iPhone and Android that improves voice guidance for people with impaired vision.
If you turn the feature on, you'll get more detailed voice guidance. It might even be useful for folks with perfect vision traveling somewhere they've never been before.
For example, instead of just getting alerts for the next turn you need to make, the improved guidance can tell you how much farther you need to walk before you make the turn, and if you're about to cross a busy intersection. Google also gives frequent updates that you're on the right route, according to a blog post from the company. And it will tell you if you've taken a wrong turn.
It's available in English in the U.S. and in Japanese in Japan.
I couldn't find the option on Google Maps on my iPhone yet, but it usually takes a few days for these features to roll out to everyone. You can check by opening Google Maps on your phone, going to navigation, scrolling down to the section under "walking options" and turning on "detailed voice guidance."