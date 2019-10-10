47. Highland Capital Management

Highland Capital Management operates a diverse investment platform, serving both institutional and retail investors worldwide. In addition to high-yield credit, Highland's investment capabilities include public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams.
Total AUM: 5.47B+
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 43
Principals:
James Dondero, President
Mark Okada, Chief Investment Officer & Limited Partner
Contact:
300 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75201
(972) 628-4100