47. Highland Capital Management

Highland Capital Management operates a diverse investment platform, serving both institutional and retail investors worldwide. In addition to high-yield credit, Highland's investment capabilities include public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams.

Total AUM: 5.47B+

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 43

Principals:

James Dondero, President

Mark Okada, Chief Investment Officer & Limited Partner

Contact:

highlandcapital.com

300 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75201

(972) 628-4100