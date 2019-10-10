Here's how many workers are saving the maximum in their retirement plans

We all want to max out our 401(k) contributions — and a select handful of taxpayers are doing just that.

Some 4.67 million taxpayers managed to squirrel away the maximum $18,000 in employee contributions to their 401(k) in 2016, according to data from the IRS.

Those who were age 50 and over were able to put away an additional $6,000 in catch-up contributions.

Older workers were among the most ambitious savers. In all, the over-60 crowd accounted for more than 1 million taxpayers who were able to save the maximum to their retirement plans that year.

Men made up the lion's share of big savers. About 3 million of the taxpayers identified as male.

"This year, the maximum contribution is $19,000, plus $6,000 if you're 50 and over — it's a lot to defer and still have money left over for living expenses," said Michael Landsberg, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial planning executive committee