'Sustainable' investors match the performance of regular investors, new IMF research finds

Sustainable investments are becoming more popular with investors. What is the link to financial stability? Join us on Oct 10 at 10am EDT for a live conversation with @eschulze9 and the author of #GFSR chapter on #SustainableFinance https://t.co/VjkxFTdZeI https://t.co/UYS2WGGfdx

There's a common perception among investors that putting money into companies that promote sustainability on issues like climate change or corporate governance is "the right thing to do."

New research from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests these investments can also pay off.

In a chapter published Thursday as part of the IMF's October 2019 Global Financial Stability Report, researchers found the performance of "sustainable" funds is comparable to that of conventional equity funds.

"We don't find conclusive evidence that sustainable investors underperform or outperform regular investors for similar types of investments," Evan Papageorgiou, an author of the research, and deputy division chief in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF, told CNBC Wednesday.

The research suggests investors don't necessarily need to sacrifice returns when they make investments in portfolios that prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) values. ESG investing takes into account factors like companies' carbon footprints, employee diversity or accounting practices, to name a few.