Investment Consulting Group utilizes proprietary performance analysis software and independent databases to provide clients with insights and guidance that is focused around their unique needs.

Total AUM: $1.79B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 157

Principals:

Donald Stanforth, President, Chief Compliance Officer

Rita Stanforth, Secretary, Treasurer

Contact:

www.icginc.com

5117 Jersey Ridge Road, Suite 1, Davenport, IA 52807

(563) 322-2322