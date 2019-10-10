62. JMG Financial Group

JMG is an employee-owned wealth management firm. Its fee-only approach allows them to make objective and independent decisions based on each client's financial objectives. JMG develops and implements holistic wealth management strategies that reflect clients' current finances, as well as their long-term lifestyle, legacy and philanthropic goals.

Total AUM: 2.67B+

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 2,774

Principals:

Douglas Evans, President

Steven Medwed, Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

www.jmgfinancial.com

2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515

(630) 571-5252