62. JMG Financial Group

JMG is an employee-owned wealth management firm. Its fee-only approach allows them to make objective and independent decisions based on each client's financial objectives. JMG develops and implements holistic wealth management strategies that reflect clients' current finances, as well as their long-term lifestyle, legacy and philanthropic goals.
Total AUM: 2.67B+
Years in Business: 34
Accounts Under Management: 2,774
Principals:
Douglas Evans, President
Steven Medwed, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 571-5252