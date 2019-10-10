79. Lee Danner & Bass

Lee Danner & Bass are long-term investors, not short-term traders. Founded in 1988, the firm is committed to quality and personal service above all else. They manage financial assets, including bonds, stocks and cash-equivalent money market instruments, and offer its services to individuals, endowment funds, retirement accounts, foundations, sponsors of employee benefit funds and corporations.

Total AUM: $1.09B+

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 864

Principals:

Lawson Allen, President

Francis Bass, Chairman

Contact:

www.leedannerbass.com

3100 West End Avenue, Suite 1250, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 244-7775