24. Luther King Capital Management

Luther King Capital Management's investment philosophy is grounded in a fundamental analysis of companies that meet stringent investment criteria, such as market dominance, high or rising returns on invested capital, strong cash flow characteristics and sound balance sheets. Coupled with long-standing valuation disciplines as a means of seeking to manage overall investment risk, the firm believes these and other factors have enabled it to achieve successful long-term results for clients.

Total AUM: $18.10B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 2,679

Principals:

John King, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jacob Smith, Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

lkcm.com

301 Commerce Street, Suite 1600, Fort Worth, TX 76102

(817) 332-3235