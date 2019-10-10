2. Montag & Caldwell

Founded in 1945, Montag & Caldwell claims to be guided by "people, process and philosophy." Since then, the firm has added a number of portfolio managers, analysts and traders to manage the growth of the firm. Serving a wide range of individual and institutional clients through separate accounts and mutual funds, M&C specializes in working with retirement plans, endowment funds and foundations, state and local governments, hospitals, insurance companies, credit unions and Taft-Hartley funds.

Total AUM: $2.10B+

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 439

Principals:

William Vogel, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Keister, Executive Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

montag.com

3455 Peachtree Road, Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30326-4202

(404) 836-7100