National Investment Services manages fixed-income and equity strategies designed with the objective to provide consistent performance and downside protection.

Totat AUM: $7.22B+

Years in Busniess: 25

Accounts Under Managements: 536

Principals:

Robert Brooks, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Mark Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer

Contact:

www.nisi.net

777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 2350, Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 765-1980