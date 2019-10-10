5. NorthStar Asset Management

With a team of 10 investment professionals whose combined investment experience spans over 200 years, North Star Asset Management evaluates investment opportunities by performing proprietary fundamental analysis, which includes company visits and communication with Wall Street analysts. The firm intentionally limits the number of client relationships maintained to ensure that portfolio managers focus on balancing personalized service with research and new investment discovery.

Total AUM: $1.57B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,062

Principals:

Michael Flesch, President

Kenneth Brusda, Chairman & Managing Director

Contact:

northstarinvestments.com

134 E. Wisconsin Avenue, One Neenah Center, Suite 300, Neenah, WI 54956-3007

(920) 729-7900