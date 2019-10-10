55. Rembert Group

When life throws a curve and milestones are met — such as graduations, a new job, getting married, having kids, buying a house, starting a business, inheriting money, getting divorced, having grandkids and financial independence and retirement — transitions bring both opportunity and risk. Rembert helps ease these transition points so its clients can make informed choices and feel confident in their decisions.

Total AUM: $1.27B+

Years in Business: 31

Accounts Under Management: 4,438

Principals:

Donald Rembert, President

Charles Rembert, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

www.rpjadvisors.com

7647 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043

(703) 821-6655