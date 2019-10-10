10. Richard C. Young & Co.

Focused on dividend and interest-paying securities, Richard C. Young & Co. has been working with largely conservative investors since 1989. As a fee-only advisor, the firm is distinguished in its creation of in-house investment programs that are concentrated on individual government and corporate bonds, closed-end funds and dividend-paying stocks. Their typical client portfolio includes both international and domestic stocks and bonds, funds, commodities and even currencies.

Total AUM: $1.00B+

Years in Business: 29

Accounts Under Management: 1,489

Principals:

Richard Young, Chairman

Matthew Young, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

younginvestments.com

5150 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 400, Naples, FL 34103

(401) 849-2137