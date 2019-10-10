Skip Navigation
29. Roffman Miller Associates

The investment professionals at Rothman Miller Associates believe that the most effective method for enhancing wealth is through long-term investing. Recognizing that individuals have varying goals, obligations and risk factors, the firm carefully listens and takes a personalized approach to its clients with investments that include individual equities and bonds.

Total AUM: $1.40B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 1,131

Principals:

Robert Miller, Founder & Chairman

Robert Hofmann, President & Investment Manager

Contact:

roffmanmiller.com

1835 Market Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 981-1030