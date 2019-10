RTD Financial believes in providing unbiased and objective advice based solely on each client's situation, not on proprietary products or corporate constraints. That's why the firm stands by its own declaration of independence and sits on their clients' side of the table.

Total AUM: $1.48B+

Years in Business: 35

Accounts Under Management: 649

Principals:

Richard Busillo, Chairman, CEO

Jeffrey Weiand, President

Contact:

www.rtdfinancial.com

30 S. 17th Street, Suite 1620 Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 557-3800