50. Sage Financial Group

Sage Financial Group is an independent family business, built on strong principles and a commitment to developing collaborative relationships grounded in trust and transparency. The firm's advice is objective and focused on clients' best interests, not the business goals of a parent company. Sage is fee-only and paid directly by clients for the services provided. Sage firmly believes that successful investing begins with patience and discipline; the firm is always looking for new investment opportunities and services that will improve how clients can build, preserve, and share their wealth.

Total AUM: $1.83B+

Years in Business: 16

Accounts Under Management: 2,880

Principals:

Alan Cohn, Co-President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer & Director

Stephen Cohn, Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director

Contact:

sagefinancial.com

Five Tower Bridge, 300 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 200, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

(484) 342-4400