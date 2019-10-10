Samsung Display to invest $11 billion in facilities, research by 2025

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.Marketsread more
Investors watch for developments on U.S.-China trade fronts ahead of high-level negotiations set to happen on Thursday stateside.Asia Marketsread more
Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.Retailread more
The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.Market Insiderread more
The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...China Politicsread more
The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.Marketsread more
"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.Politicsread more
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...Technologyread more
The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
Samsung Display plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($11.0 billion) on facilities and research by 2025, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.
Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics and an Apple supplier, will spend 10 trillion won on facilities and the rest on research and development of next-generation display technology, the presidential office, or Blue House, said in a statement.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attended a signing ceremony at Samsung Display's manufacturing site in the South Korean city of Asan, the Blue House said.