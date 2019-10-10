Samsung Display to invest $11 billion in facilities, research by 2025

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop in wild trading after report that trade talks...

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.

Asia markets recover from earlier lows after report that Trump...

Investors watch for developments on U.S.-China trade fronts ahead of high-level negotiations set to happen on Thursday stateside.

Amazon's top spokesperson Jay Carney slams Trump administration

Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Beijing plans to restrict visas for US visitors with 'anti-China'...

The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Trump rips NBA coaches Kerr and Popovich over China response

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

Prudential to raise insurance rates for people who vape

Customers who vape will be classified as smokers instead of nonsmokers when applying for individual insurance policies, Prudential said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Tech

Samsung Display to invest $11 billion in facilities, research by 2025

Key Points
  • Samsung Display plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($11.0 billion) on facilities and research by 2025, South Korea's presidential office says.
A South Korean flag, left, and Samsung Electronics flag fly outside the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.
Jean Chung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Samsung Display plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($11.0 billion) on facilities and research by 2025, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics and an Apple supplier, will spend 10 trillion won on facilities and the rest on research and development of next-generation display technology, the presidential office, or Blue House, said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attended a signing ceremony at Samsung Display's manufacturing site in the South Korean city of Asan, the Blue House said.