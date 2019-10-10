57. SFMG Wealth Advisors

The SFMG team of financial advisors is dedicated to providing a culture where the sole focus is care of its clients' financial interests. Because the firm is owned and managed by their directors, the company strives to provide its clients with unbiased financial advice. This approach is the reason they operate as a fee-only business.

Total AUM: $1.31B+

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 3,046

Principals:

Kevin Margolis, Managing Director

Craig Greenway, Managing Director

Contact:

https://sfmg.com/

7800 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Plano, TX 75024

(972) 960-6460