SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology prices IPO at low end of expected range

The logo of SoftBank is displayed at an entrance of a shop in Tokyo's shopping district Ginza on February 8, 2017.

Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, the latest underwhelming investment performance for a stock held by SoftBank's Vision Fund.

The San Francisco-based infectious disease researcher raised $142.9 million, having previously set a price range of $20-$22 per share. The IPO valued Vir, 21% owned by the Vision Fund, at $2.2 billion.

Vir is researching new therapies for infectuous diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis and HIV, and counts some of the most high-profile investors in the industry among its backers.

Co-founded by Arch Venture Partners' Robert Nelsen, both SoftBank's Vision Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are investors in the company. Biogen's former chief executive officer George Scangos is its CEO.