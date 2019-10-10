11. Sound Shore Management

With more than 125 years of combined equity research experience, the seven investment professionals at Sound Shore Management follow a process concentrated on financially sound companies that have underperformed and lost their Wall Street sponsorship but not their earning power. Characterized as steadfast, Sound Shore professionals uphold that their collective approach resists market timing and investing in fads, while allowing the power of a consistent investment style to compound over time.

Total AUM: $5.10B+

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 625

Principals:

John Degulis, President

Harry Burn, Director & Co-Chairman

Contact:

soundshorefund.com

8 Sound Shore Drive, Suite 180, Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 629-1980