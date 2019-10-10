Skip Navigation
26. Southeast Asset Advisors

Southeast Asset Advisors believes its work demands trust, earned over time and proved with every decision and transaction. The fee-only investment advisory firm prides itself on multi-generational relationships with clients, thinking in terms of decades to create lasting legacies.

Total AUM: $2.03B+

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 960

Principals:

Bernard Lanigan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Jackson, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

assetadvisor.com

314 Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792

(229) 226-8839