26. Southeast Asset Advisors

Southeast Asset Advisors believes its work demands trust, earned over time and proved with every decision and transaction. The fee-only investment advisory firm prides itself on multi-generational relationships with clients, thinking in terms of decades to create lasting legacies.
Total AUM: $2.03B+
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 960
Principals:
Bernard Lanigan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Jackson, President & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
314 Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792
(229) 226-8839