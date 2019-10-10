67. Steele Capital Management

Steele Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor that has been around since the 1940s. Today they continue the tradition through comprehensive investment management. Their advisors do not earn commission when they sell a product; instead, they are paid to give their clients the best, unbiased advice.

Total AUM: 1.81B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 3,543

Principals:

Michael Steele, Chief Executive Officer

Brett Wessels, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

www.steelecapital.com

788 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

(563) 588-2097