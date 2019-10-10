67. Steele Capital Management

Steele Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor that has been around since the 1940s. Today they continue the tradition through comprehensive investment management. Their advisors do not earn commission when they sell a product; instead, they are paid to give their clients the best, unbiased advice.
Total AUM: 1.81B+
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 3,543
Principals:
Michael Steele, Chief Executive Officer
Brett Wessels, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
788 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
(563) 588-2097