75. Summit Financial Strategies

Summit Financial isn't your typical financial planning firm. There are no outdated, cookie-cutter investment management practices here. Everything — from fees to philosophy — is fundamentally different, and the company is loyal to just one goal: meeting each client's individual needs. From the beginning, the firm has been all about relationships. Summit Financial forms lifelong partnerships with their clients and often works with the whole family.

Total AUM: $1.14B+

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 764

Principals:

Samantha Macchia, President

Liam Hurley, Vice President

Contact:

www.summitfin.com

7965 N. High Street, Suite 350, Columbus, OH 43235-8446

(614) 885-1115