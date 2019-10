The Burney Company has developed its own proprietary equities analytical system, upon which they base investment selections. Their method is "fundamental, conservative and comprehensive".

Total AUM: $1.68B+

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 4,329

Principals:

John Burney, Chairman

Lowell Pratt, President

Contact:

burney.com

1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191

(703) 241-5611