Trump says he will meet with China's vice premier on Friday as the world's two largest economies try to end a damaging trade war.Politicsread more
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.Technologyread more
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.Health and Scienceread more
A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
Walmart said Thursday that its president and CEO in the U.S., Greg Foran, is stepping down, to be replaced by the head of its wholesale Sam's Club business, John Furner.Retailread more
Researchers from the Aspen Institute are raising concerns about a Florida initiative meant to collect and collate huge swaths of data on schoolchildren in the state, according...Technologyread more
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke during a media briefing at SpaceX headquarters.Investing in Spaceread more
The Federal Research is looking to hire a senior speechwriter for Chairman Jerome Powell.Marketsread more
Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.Marketsread more
The Federal Researve is looking to hire a senior speechwriter for Chairman Jerome Powell.
"The Senior Speechwriter composes and edits speeches, congressional testimony, talking points, PowerPoint presentations, articles for publication, and related documents for the Chair," stated a September job posting on the central bank's website, which was promoted by the Fed Careers' Twitter account on Wednesday.
The position requires "general knowledge of economics, finance, and monetary policy," and eight years of specialized experience in speech or related writing is required, the posting said.
The search came after Powell's series of communication miscues over the past year.
They began in October 2018 when the chair said the Fed was "a long way" from neutral, or the rate that is neither stimulative nor restrictive. Markets took the statement as signaling more rate cuts were coming at a time when growth had decelerated and stocks already were selling off.
In December, he described the Fed's reduction of its balance sheet asset holdings as being on "autopilot," another signal of tighter policy ahead.
Finally, in July he characterized an interest rate cut as a "midcycle adjustment" rather than the beginning of a period of successive cuts that the market was looking for.