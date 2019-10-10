Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Marketsread more

PG&E power outage could cost the California economy more than $2...

In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.

Marketsread more

The struggling IPO class of 2019 could be facing another wave of...

Lock up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.

Marketsread more

American Airlines shuffles top staff after key customer service...

American Airlines is shuffling some of its top executives after its head of customer experience announces departure. The changes come as the airline is grappling with a...

Airlinesread more

The head of stores at Victoria's Secret to step down

The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.

Retailread more

Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine efforts...

An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."

Politicsread more

Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to...

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.

Europe Marketsread more

'Unfathomable market' — Cramer warns against acting on China...

Markets are "hostage to events that are not only totally out of our hands, but I think totally out of the president's hands," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Sports agents warn NBA players to avoid China talk as athletes...

The backlash could hit closer to home for players, many of whom spend part of their summers in China promoting lucrative deals.

Sportsread more

Netflix will weather onslaught of new streaming services, says...

Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.

Tech Driversread more

Dow rises more than 150 points on trade-deal optimism

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.

Marketsread more
Retail

The head of stores at Victoria's Secret to step down

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • April Holt, who has been with L Brands' lingerie division for more than 16 years, most recently overseeing the chain's real estate, is leaving.
  • A reason for her resignation couldn't immediately be determined.
Pedestrians walk past a Victoria's Secret LLC store, a subsidiary of L Brands Inc., in New York.
Craig Warga | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.

April Holt, who has been with L Brands' lingerie division for more than 16 years, most recently overseeing the chain's real estate, will leave the company imminently. Becky Kritek-Behringer, currently senior vice president of store operations, will assume some of her responsibilities until a successor is named.

A reason for Holt's resignation couldn't immediately be determined.

An L Brands spokesperson confirmed Holt's departure.

The loss comes amid a broader shake-up among management at Victoria's Secret, as the lingerie brand has been trying to pull itself out of a sales slump.

Chief marketing officer Edward Razek resigned earlier this year. Victoria's Secret CEO Jan Singer resigned suddenly at the end of last year and was replaced by former Tory Burch president John Mehas.

Speaking at an investor day in September, Mehas said Victoria's Secret needed to "evolve." The company knows its styles and sexy branding haven't been resonating as much as they used to, with younger consumers turning to body-positive start-ups including Adore Me, Aerie and ThirdLove for bras and underwear.

L Brands' shares have fallen more than 34% this year.

VIDEO10:5510:55
How Victoria's Secret revolutionized lingerie — then fell behind
Apparel