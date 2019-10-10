These stocks are the China trade talks 'tells' — They'll move on deal progress or a breakdown

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.
In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.
Lock up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.
American Airlines is shuffling some of its top executives after its head of customer experience announces departure. The changes come as the airline is grappling with a...
The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.
An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.
Markets are "hostage to events that are not only totally out of our hands, but I think totally out of the president's hands," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
The backlash could hit closer to home for players, many of whom spend part of their summers in China promoting lucrative deals.
Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.
A slimmed-down trade deal, stalled talks and a "fluid" situation are just some of the conflicting reports that have surfaced this week as the U.S.-China trade talks officially kicked off on Thursday. For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, things can get confusing.
But there are certain stocks investors should focus on over the next two days as the true "tell" on whether talks are making any progress.
First there's the CNBC's proprietary China Trade Index to track companies with biggest China revenue exposure and most imports from China.
The index includes the typical trade bellwethers Apple, Nike and Caterpillar and also contains many retail names such as Best Buy, Kohl's, Honeywell.
The gauge is having a wild week as companies move in tandem along with trade headlines. Most recently, it jumped 2% after President Donald Trump said he's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, renewing hopes for a trade resolution. Member stocks including Kohl's, Emerson Electric and Caterpillar popped 2% on Thursday following Trump's comment.
Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the index plunged as tensions intensified after the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, while putting visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved. China responded "stay tuned" for retaliation against the blacklist.
All eyes are on Thursday's high-stakes negotiations as the U.S. and China go head to head on trade. Stocks already had a wild ride Wednesday night after a slew of contrasting reports sparked volatile overnight trading.
Goldman Sachs screened Russell-1000 Index member companies for those with high revenue exposure to Greater China, using 2018 company filings. These stocks will be very sensitive to any signs the trade talks this week are going well or poorly.
The list is concentrated in chipmakers including Qorvo, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel. Semiconductors are already under pressure after the Trump administration blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a big customer of U.S.-made chips.
The YUM! spin-off Yum China has 100% of its sales from China, and its stock has tanked 8.4% in the last three months. Casinos Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands are heavily relying on their revenue in China, which have seen their stocks falling 26% and 17.7% respectively.