These stocks are the China trade talks 'tells' — They'll move on deal progress or a breakdown

President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

A slimmed-down trade deal, stalled talks and a "fluid" situation are just some of the conflicting reports that have surfaced this week as the U.S.-China trade talks officially kicked off on Thursday. For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, things can get confusing.

But there are certain stocks investors should focus on over the next two days as the true "tell" on whether talks are making any progress.

First there's the CNBC's proprietary China Trade Index to track companies with biggest China revenue exposure and most imports from China.