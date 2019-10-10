82. Timucuan Asset Management

At Timucuan, client capital is invested alongside the capital of the firm's founders and investment professionals in the same concentrated portfolio, and its investment philosophy and objectives have been consistent throughout Timucuan's history. Since its founding, the firm has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 index.
Total AUM: $1.66B+
Years in Business: 18
Accounts Under Management: 474
Principals:
Christopher Schmachtenberger, President
Russell Newton, Chairman
Contact:
200 W. Forsyth Street, Suite 1600, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 356-1739