22. Trumbower Financial Advisors

Trumbower Financial Advisors does not sell financial products, so clients can be confident their advice is based solely on their best interests. The firm's guidance is based on sound academic principles, and it understands the impact that complex, interrelated concepts have on clients' overall financial situation. Whether a client is a novice or a seasoned investor, "a do-it-yourselfer" or too busy to focus on personal financial matters, Trumbower will design a level of service that fits client needs and makes economic sense.

Total AUM: $1.17B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 790

Principals:

Victoria Trumbower, Managing Member

Daniel Trumbower, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

trufinancial.com

4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 215-8340