UK economy on track to dodge pre-Brexit recession but outlook weak

Shoppers walk past a Gap Inc. clothing store in London, U.K., on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Britain's sluggish economy looks to have dodged recession in the run-up to its deadline for leaving the European Union this month, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product in the three months to August was 0.3% higher than in the previous three months, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.1% in the three months to July.

However, the stronger performance largely reflected data revisions to earlier months and the most recent figures were weak.

Output in August alone dropped by 0.1% on the month versus economists' average forecast for it to hold steady, while growth in July was revised up to 0.4%, the Office for National Statistics said.

Sterling edged up against the U.S. dollar following the stronger-than-expected data.

"The economy has regained some momentum but the underlying trend is towards softer growth. The headwinds from a major global slowdown and uncertainty at home point to weaker growth ahead," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at accountants Deloitte.

Britain's economy shrank in the second quarter of the year, driven by a sharp decline in April when businesses found

themselves holding unnecessary stockpiles of raw materials after Brexit was delayed from the original date of March 29.