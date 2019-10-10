Ukraine's president says there was no blackmail in Trump call

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.Marketsread more
The New York Times reported President Trump gave the green light for licenses to American firms to sell goods to Huawei. The Chinese firm is sat on a U.S. blacklist and these...Technologyread more
Investors watched for developments on U.S.-China trade fronts ahead of high-level negotiations set to happen on Thursday stateside.Asia Marketsread more
The tech giant said the app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.Technologyread more
Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.Retailread more
The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.Market Insiderread more
The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...China Politicsread more
The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.Marketsread more
"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.Politicsread more
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...Technologyread more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday there was no blackmail involved during a telephone call with President Donald Trump that has since set in motion an impeachment inquiry.
Zelensky has come under pressure to shed light on a phone call with Trump in July in which the U.S. president appeared to ask Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential race, and his son Hunter Biden who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Trump repeatedly tells Zelensky that the U.S. has been "very, very good" to Ukraine, a non-verbatim transcript of the call showed. Zelensky told him that Ukraine, a country that relies on international financial and defense aid and is vulnerable compared to its powerful Russian neighbor, would work on the investigation.
There are question marks over why around $400 million of military aid to Ukraine was put on hold by Trump ahead of the phone call between the presidents. Trump has denied any suggestions that the withholding of aid was to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political opponent.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Zelensky said the goal of the call with Trump was to arrange a meeting with the president, according to comments reported by Reuters. He also said he told Trump that Ukraine was asking the White House to change its rhetoric on the country.
He said military aid to Ukraine was blocked before the phone call but said "our calls were not linked to Burisma or military aid" and said no conditions were attached to meeting Trump.
"I don't want to interfere in U.S. elections," Zelensky also said Thursday. He also said Ukraine was waiting for an official visit to the U.S.
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump.