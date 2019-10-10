16. Wedgewood Partners

Wedgewood Partners' edge is its single strategy of approximately 20 large-cap growth stocks that add value over a multiyear, multi-cycle time frame. With 30 years of investing success, the firm provides professional advice, portfolio management and pension consulting services to three distinct client segments: third-party investment advisors; institutions (pensions, defined contribution plans, ERISA-based organizations and endowments); and high-net-worth investors.

Total AUM: $1.59B+

Years in Business: 31

Accounts Under Management: 1,140

Principals:

Anthony Guerrerio, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

William Thomas, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

wedgewoodpartners.com

9909 Clayton Road, Suite 103, St. Louis, MO 63124

(314) 567-6407