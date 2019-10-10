Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

Technologyread more

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Marketsread more

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

Health and Scienceread more

Zuckerberg says brain-reading wearables will come before...

Following Facebook's recent acquisition of CTRL-labs, Mark Zuckerberg is putting more thought into the future of brain-reading wearable and implantable technology.

Technologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for Friday

Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Marketsread more

Giuliani associates arrested at airport with one-way...

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.

Politicsread more

Zuckerberg says AWS bill for his philanthropy is sky-high: 'Let's...

While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

A tweet from President Donald Trump increased optimism on the U.S.-China trade front, lifting stocks with them.

Marketsread more

Energy Secretary Rick Perry hit with subpoena in Trump...

House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday, the latest salvo in the party's impeachment probe into whether President Donald Trump abused his...

Politicsread more

'How do you know we're not investigating?' California AG says...

California attorney general Xavier Becerra said the public knows little more about the multi-state probes than anything his office is doing.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren calls on AT&T to reject plan she says will cost...

U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on AT&T to reject an activist investor plan she said would lead to job cuts. Elliott Management submitted a plan to AT&T's...

Politicsread more
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 150 points

The Dow climbed 150.66 points, or 0.57% to close at 26,496.67. The S&P 500 gained 0.64% to end at 2,938.13. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.60% to 7,950.78. Equities got a boost after a tweet from President Donald Trump increased optimism on the U.S.-China trade front.

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier

Trump said in a tweet he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday. The tweet raised hope that the two sides will strike some sort of trade truce or, at least, hold off on higher tariffs. Trump's announcement could not have come at a better time for Wall Street, as investors got whiplash from a slew of trade-related headlines that crossed overnight. Some of those report cast doubt over the potential progress coming from the talks while others pointed toward both sides reaching some sort of agreement.

Caterpillar, Morgan Stanley rise

Caterpillar was among the best-performing stocks in the Dow, rising 2.72%. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, rose 1.51%, getting a boost from higher rates and an analyst upgrade.

What happens next?

Investors will look forward to the end of the U.S.-China trade talks and see how much progress both sides made, if any. On top of that, September import prices data and preliminary consumer sentiment numbers for October are scheduled for release. Read more here.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.