Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Trump said in a tweet he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday. The tweet raised hope that the two sides will strike some sort of trade truce or, at least, hold off on higher tariffs. Trump's announcement could not have come at a better time for Wall Street, as investors got whiplash from a slew of trade-related headlines that crossed overnight. Some of those report cast doubt over the potential progress coming from the talks while others pointed toward both sides reaching some sort of agreement.