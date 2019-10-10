Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.Technology
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Markets
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.Health and Science
Following Facebook's recent acquisition of CTRL-labs, Mark Zuckerberg is putting more thought into the future of brain-reading wearable and implantable technology.Technology
Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.Markets
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.Politics
While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.Technology
A tweet from President Donald Trump increased optimism on the U.S.-China trade front, lifting stocks with them.Markets
House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday, the latest salvo in the party's impeachment probe into whether President Donald Trump abused his...Politics
California attorney general Xavier Becerra said the public knows little more about the multi-state probes than anything his office is doing.Technology
The Dow climbed 150.66 points, or 0.57% to close at 26,496.67. The S&P 500 gained 0.64% to end at 2,938.13. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.60% to 7,950.78. Equities got a boost after a tweet from President Donald Trump increased optimism on the U.S.-China trade front.
Trump said in a tweet he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday. The tweet raised hope that the two sides will strike some sort of trade truce or, at least, hold off on higher tariffs. Trump's announcement could not have come at a better time for Wall Street, as investors got whiplash from a slew of trade-related headlines that crossed overnight. Some of those report cast doubt over the potential progress coming from the talks while others pointed toward both sides reaching some sort of agreement.
Caterpillar was among the best-performing stocks in the Dow, rising 2.72%. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, rose 1.51%, getting a boost from higher rates and an analyst upgrade.
Investors will look forward to the end of the U.S.-China trade talks and see how much progress both sides made, if any. On top of that, September import prices data and preliminary consumer sentiment numbers for October are scheduled for release. Read more here.