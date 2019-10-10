Your first trade for Thursday, October 10

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.Marketsread more
Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...China Politicsread more
The British pound rose sharply on Thursday afternoon after positive comments on Brexit from the leaders of Ireland and the U.K.Europe Marketsread more
The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...Personal Financeread more
For a grocery store chain, capturing online shoppers and catching up to Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a tricky business. Investing in centralized fulfillment centers could be a...Retailread more
U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.Economyread more
Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.Marketsread more
"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.Politicsread more
The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.Oil and Gasread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Junior Gold Miners ETF.
Dan Nathan was a seller of Apple.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Roku.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Generac.
Trader disclosure: Steve Grasso is long AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MSFT, OLN, PFE, ROKU, T, TSE, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, COUP, CPB, CUBA, CXO, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, TAP, VER, WAB, WDR, WRK. Brian Kelly is long GLD. Short Bitcoin and Ethereum. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan is LongTLT Dec call spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. SMH Nov put spread.