Your first trade for Thursday, October 10

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump tweets he will meet with Chinese...

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says China brings sincerity to trade...

China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.

It's been a crazy day for US-China trade news — here's what we...

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to...

The British pound rose sharply on Thursday afternoon after positive comments on Brexit from the leaders of Ireland and the U.K.

Social Security checks to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...

Kroger gets a downgrade after the grocery store makes a mulityear...

For a grocery store chain, capturing online shoppers and catching up to Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a tricky business. Investing in centralized fulfillment centers could be a...

US consumer prices were unchanged in September, the weakest...

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.

Fidelity joins the stampede to eliminate fees for online trading

Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive...

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.

Delta beats earnings estimates as travel demand grows, but costs...

Strong travel demand, particularly from high-paying passengers, boosts Delta's earnings, but costs rose as the airline ramped up flying.

