30. Zemenick & Walker

Zemenick & Walker specializes in handling the asset management needs of high-net-worth individuals, qualified retirement plans and not-for-profit entities. Each client engagement begins with a thorough due-diligence process to review a client's specific needs. Key considerations include liquidity, cash flow, investment experience, investment goals and time horizon.
Total AUM: 1.74B+
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 215
Principals:
Chris Griesedieck, Chairman & Managing Director
John Johnson, President, Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
8182 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63105
(314) 862-5525