Bernstein upgrades J&J, says valuation is 'historically cheap'

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.Oil and Gasread more
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.World Newsread more
U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, met in Brussels Friday morning.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a sharply higher Friday open on Wall Street, with President Trump casting a positive view on the China trade talksMarketsread more
Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to an outperform rating based on the expectation that the company will settle its ongoing legal battles.Pro Analysisread more
In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...Technologyread more
An international panel of air safety regulators harshly criticized the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's review of a safety system on Boeing's 737 Max jet.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Roku shares were upgraded by RBC analyst Mark Mahaney to outperform from sector perform.Pro Analysisread more
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.Politicsread more
