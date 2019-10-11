Boeing CEO loses chairman title as company separates roles after 737 Max crisis

Skip Navigation
Trump says the US has come to a substantial phase one deal with...

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

Politicsread more

These stocks are the biggest winners if US can complete China...

The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.

Marketsread more

US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday are suspended

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.

Politicsread more

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Technologyread more

Wall Street has doubts after partial trade deal

Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Trump says the Fed should cut rates anyway even after trade deal

Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.

The Fedread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck what it called a "substantial" trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps after Trump says US has trade deal with China that will...

Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.

Marketsread more

Trump administration clears the way for sanctions on Turkey

Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.

Politicsread more

Fox News chief anchor Shepard Smith exits network — Trump quips...

Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.

Politicsread more

FDA approves new Eli Lilly drug to 'resolve' migraine pain in two...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...

Pharmaceuticalsread more

Profits expected to fall as earnings season kicks off in the week...

When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.

Market Insiderread more
Business News

Boeing CEO loses chairman title as company separates roles after 737 Max crisis

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a press conference after the annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum on April 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Boeing announced earnings fell 21 percent in the first quarter after multiple crashes of the company's bestselling plane the 737 Max. (Photo by Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images)
Jim Young | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Boeing Co said on Friday it was separating the roles of chairman and chief executive officer to allow CEO Dennis Muilenburg to focus full time on running the company after the 737 Max crisis.

The company said in a press release that it had elected lead director David Calhoun to serve as non-executive chairman.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.