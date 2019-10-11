What to watch today: Dow rises on Trump's China optimism and Iran says missiles struck tanker

With President Donald Trump casting a positive view on the China trade talks, U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharply higher open. The projected gains would send the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq positive for the week, and put the Dow and S&P in position for their first weekly gains in four weeks. The averages could also come close to erasing what's so far been a losing October. If the Nasdaq rises today, it would chalk up its first three-day win streak in two months. (CNBC)



* 'Unfathomable market' — Jim Cramer warns against buying or selling on US-China trade headlines (CNBC)

* Treasury yields tick lower amid US-China trade talks (CNBC)

Oil prices rose sharply this morning after Iranian state media said two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Predawn attacks in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14 hit two of its largest production facilities. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the government is out with September import and export prices at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan issues its mid-October consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. CNBC's Steve Liesman moderates a Q&A Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari this morning. Additionally, Fastenal (FAST) issues quarterly earnings this morning, while no reports are on the schedule for this afternoon. (CNBC)



* Pound shoots higher following 'constructive' Brexit talks between Britain and EU (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia's crown jewel Saudi Aramco, the world's most profitable oil company, is aiming to go public by late November. The company reportedly could get a final recommendation on the valuation from its investment banks today. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for a valuation of as much as $2 trillion. (CNBC)

